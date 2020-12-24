Advertisement

Kroger Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine nationwide

Kroger Health, a division of the Kroger Company, says it will offer the COVID-19 vaccine...
Kroger Health, a division of the Kroger Company, says it will offer the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide.(Jace Harper)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (KWCH) - Kroger Health said it will provide the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide across its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics. The healthcare division of Kroger will partner with the federal government and state health departments to administer the vaccine in accordance with the rollout plan.

Kroger Health has facilitated more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests since April and in October launched rapid antibody tests to help inform patients if they may have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It also expanded to both in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Kroger Health is hiring nearly 1,000 health care personnel, including pharmacy technicians, to support operations and the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. To view opportunities and apply, visit Jobs.Kroger.com.

Dillons is a grocery supermarket chain based in Hutchinson, Kansas, is a division of Kroger. Kroger Health continues to administer the seasonal flu vaccine. To make an appointment, visit Kroger.com.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-235 and West St. crash
Woman killed in SW Wichita crash after trailer comes unhitched from truck, crosses median
Two middle-aged males were killed, and another was transported to the hospital in stable...
Speed, alcohol possible factors in E Wichita crash that killed 2 Thursday morning
An unhitched trailer is to blame for a deadly crash in SW Wichita that happened on Tuesday,...
KHP: Proper use of trailer safety features could’ve prevented deadly crash on I-235
The El Dorado Correctional Facility reported on Dec. 23 that Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales...
El Dorado Correctional Facility employee dies of COVID-19 complications
The Wichita Police Department said Paul Peraza robbed Golden Plains Credit Union before leading...
Wichita police identify bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
The CDC says the safest way to celebrate is at home with people you live with or online with...
CDC: How to celebrate New Year’s safely
The University of Washington released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S...
COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand