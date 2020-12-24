Kroger Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine nationwide

CINCINNATI (KWCH) - Kroger Health said it will provide the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide across its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics. The healthcare division of Kroger will partner with the federal government and state health departments to administer the vaccine in accordance with the rollout plan.

Kroger Health has facilitated more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests since April and in October launched rapid antibody tests to help inform patients if they may have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It also expanded to both in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Kroger Health is hiring nearly 1,000 health care personnel, including pharmacy technicians, to support operations and the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. To view opportunities and apply, visit Jobs.Kroger.com.

Dillons is a grocery supermarket chain based in Hutchinson, Kansas, is a division of Kroger. Kroger Health continues to administer the seasonal flu vaccine. To make an appointment, visit Kroger.com.

