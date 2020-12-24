Members of Wichita West HS baseball team give out turkeys, hams to families in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the Wichita West High School baseball team on Wednesday (Dec. 23) were out giving away turkeys and hams to families in need. The team distributed at least 100 turkeys and 100 hams and at one point went back for more after running out.

The team got the money to purchase the turkeys and hams through donations. Some teachers also chipped in.

