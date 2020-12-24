Advertisement

President Trump, first lady share Christmas message

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Trumps are wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the president opens by sharing the Christmas story.

Melania Trump then goes on to thank teachers, first responders and others who’ve gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

The president also thanks the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

He calls those vaccines “a Christmas miracle.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-235 and West St. crash
Woman killed in SW Wichita crash after trailer comes unhitched from truck, crosses median
Two middle-aged males were killed, and another was transported to the hospital in stable...
Speed, alcohol possible factors in E Wichita crash that killed 2 Thursday morning
An unhitched trailer is to blame for a deadly crash in SW Wichita that happened on Tuesday,...
KHP: Proper use of trailer safety features could’ve prevented deadly crash on I-235
The El Dorado Correctional Facility reported on Dec. 23 that Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales...
El Dorado Correctional Facility employee dies of COVID-19 complications
The Wichita Police Department said Paul Peraza robbed Golden Plains Credit Union before leading...
Wichita police identify bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75
'Twas the night before Christmas
'Twas the night before Christmas
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
US military confirms pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus