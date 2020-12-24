Advertisement

Speed possible factor in E Wichita crash that killed 2 Thursday morning

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating whether speed is a factor in an accident that killed two people and injured another in east Wichita early Thursday.

According to police, a vehicle was going southbound on Webb Road near Douglas when it left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

Two middle-aged males were killed, and another was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Webb is closed from Central and Douglas and police said they would be on scene for “some time.”

Police are also looking into whether alcohol was also a factor.

“That’s still under investigation due to the scene, it’s spread out quite a ways so speed is a factor and it is compounding the scene that we have to deal with,” Lt. Lenny Rose said.

