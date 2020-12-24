Advertisement

Warming trend for Christmas

Much milder air returns for the holiday with a break from the wind
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as the wind calms down and the skies clear, we will be set for a cold night and a very chilly start to Christmas Day.

A warm up is likely for Friday afternoon with highs reaching the 50s over much of the state. Even a few 60s are possible in northwest Kansas.

Expect the upcoming weekend to remain mild with Saturday likely warming up to the 50s as well. Some clouds will be moving through, but rain chances remain at zero.

A cold front will move through Kansas early Sunday and although the wind may pick up a bit for the afternoon, it won’t be out of control. Gusts to around 25 mph are possible as temperatures cool a bit for the end of the weekend. Highs will be back around 50.

Another storm is headed for the Plains next week. The latest models are shifting the storm track north, so Kansas will mostly get rain and some thunder next Tuesday. It will be cold enough for western Kansas to get some snow, but how much snow is unclear this far out. We will be turning colder for next week with several days having highs in the 30s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 20.

Christmas: Sunny; warmer. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Clear; but not as cold. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 27.

Sat: High: 59 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 36 Low: 23 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 33 AM rain, then some afternoon thunderstorms. Windy.

Wed: High: 34 Low: 24 AM flurries, then mostly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 19 Partly cloudy; breezy.

