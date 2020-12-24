Advertisement

Woman critically injured in Newton apartment fire Thursday morning

fire
fire(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was critically injured in an apartment fire in Newton early Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 200 block of Muse around 3 a.m. and found a woman inside the apartment.

Lifesaving measures were initiated, and the woman was transported to a Wichita hospital.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the single apartment and no one else was displaced.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-235 and West St. crash
Woman killed in SW Wichita crash after trailer comes unhitched from truck, crosses median
An unhitched trailer is to blame for a deadly crash in SW Wichita that happened on Tuesday,...
KHP: Proper use of trailer safety features could’ve prevented deadly crash on I-235
The Wichita Police Department said Paul Peraza robbed Golden Plains Credit Union before leading...
Wichita police identify bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
The El Dorado Correctional Facility reported on Dec. 23 that Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales...
El Dorado Correctional Facility employee dies of COVID-19 complications
$140,000 worth of damages were caused by the fire, including $40,000 worth of contents.
Discarded cigarette cause of fire that displaced 3 people Wednesday morning

Latest News

Radio host gets tattoo in honor of his wife after dying from COVID-19
Radio host gets tattoo in honor of his wife after dying from COVID-19
Radio host gets tattoo in honor of his wife after dying from COVID-19
Radio host gets tattoo in honor of his wife after dying from COVID-19
Speed possible factor in E Wichita crash that killed 2 Thursday morning
Speed possible factor that killed 2 in E Wichita crash Thursday morning
Two middle-aged males were killed, and another was transported to the hospital in stable...
Speed possible factor in E Wichita crash that killed 2 Thursday morning