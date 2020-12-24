Woman critically injured in Newton apartment fire Thursday morning
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was critically injured in an apartment fire in Newton early Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 200 block of Muse around 3 a.m. and found a woman inside the apartment.
Lifesaving measures were initiated, and the woman was transported to a Wichita hospital.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the single apartment and no one else was displaced.
