WPD asks for help finding endangered runaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for your help in locating 13-year-old Natalya Lassiter, who is considered an endangered runaway.

Lassiter was last seen in the 9200 block of East Harry at 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Lassiter is 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has blonde hair, green eyes and freckles. She was last seen wearing a brown coat, blue pants and brown boots.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

