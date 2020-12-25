Blast in Nashville hits too close to home for Wichita musician

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 600 miles away from Nashville, the reports of an explosion in the heart of the city early Christmas morning was heartbreaking news for some Wichitans who now call Nashville home.

The blast caused extensive damage to the downtown area, including the George Jones museum where musician Trey Warner plays.

Warner moved from Wichita to Nashville six years ago to pursue a career in music.

He said it’s been a difficult year to be a musician in Nashville, and the destruction from the blast will make things even harder.

“We had a tornado back in early March and we were leading the county in COVID cases, so it’s been a hard year for people in Nashville,” Warner said. “I’m extremely thankful I’m here in Wichita for this.”

Warner said he goes back to Nashville in the coming days and hope whoever is responsible is caught.

Police are saying that the blast was intentional. The blast injured three and they were sent to the hospital, but their injuries were not critical.

