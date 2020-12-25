Christmas tree recycling centers open in Sedgwick County, Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has numerous locations for Christmas tree recycling after the holidays.

Free mulch will be available at these locations.

Wichita locations:

Boston Park - 6655 E Zimmerly

Buffalo Park - 10209 Hardtner

College Hill United Methodist Church - 1st and Erie

Earhart Environmental Magnet School - 4401 N. Arkansas

Edgemoor Park - 5815 E. 9th Street

Extension Education Center - 7001 W. 21st Street N

Great Plains Nature Center - 6232 E. 29th Street N

Old Cowtown Museum - 1865 Museum Blvd

Osage Park - 2121 W 21st Street S

South Linwood Park - Hydraulic and Mt. Vernon

Sedgwick County locations:

Cheney - E South Ave and Garfield

Clearwater - Chilsolm Trail Sports Complex

Colwich - 115 N 3rd Street

Derby - 2801 E James

Garden Plain at the Water Tower

Goddard - Means Park

Kechi - 107 Siuox Street

Maize - 201 S Park

Mount Hope - 400 S Thomas

Mulvane - 117 E Main Street

Park City - 6801 N Hydraulic

Valley Center - Veterans Park

For more information call (316) 660-7200 or visit sedgwickcounty.org.

