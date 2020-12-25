Christmas tree recycling centers open in Sedgwick County, Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has numerous locations for Christmas tree recycling after the holidays.
Free mulch will be available at these locations.
Wichita locations:
Boston Park - 6655 E Zimmerly
Buffalo Park - 10209 Hardtner
College Hill United Methodist Church - 1st and Erie
Earhart Environmental Magnet School - 4401 N. Arkansas
Edgemoor Park - 5815 E. 9th Street
Extension Education Center - 7001 W. 21st Street N
Great Plains Nature Center - 6232 E. 29th Street N
Old Cowtown Museum - 1865 Museum Blvd
Osage Park - 2121 W 21st Street S
South Linwood Park - Hydraulic and Mt. Vernon
Sedgwick County locations:
Cheney - E South Ave and Garfield
Clearwater - Chilsolm Trail Sports Complex
Colwich - 115 N 3rd Street
Derby - 2801 E James
Garden Plain at the Water Tower
Goddard - Means Park
Kechi - 107 Siuox Street
Maize - 201 S Park
Mount Hope - 400 S Thomas
Mulvane - 117 E Main Street
Park City - 6801 N Hydraulic
Valley Center - Veterans Park
For more information call (316) 660-7200 or visit sedgwickcounty.org.
