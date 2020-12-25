Advertisement

Families take advantage of warmer Christmas Day weather at Sedgwick County Zoo

Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some families spent their Christmas afternoon at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

They got a chance to check out the animals and enjoy the nice weather for a December day.

“[There’s] small crowds and its open, so it’s a nice thing to do on Christmas day,” Teri and Sean Hannan said.

“It was a really nice day, normally a lot more animal activity out today than normally at the zoo, all the bears and everything are enjoying the quiet as much as we are,” Shane, Marissa, and Hudson Slief said.

The zoo is still open through the holidays with limited capacity.

If you’re planning a visit you are encouraged to reserve your tickets online.

