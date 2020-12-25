Gift returns expected to be different this season with record online shopping numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Retail stores are preparing for the flood of returns headed their way following the holidays. But this year. more gifts may be hitting the return pile with COVID prompting record levels of online buying.

Better Business Bureau State Director Denise Groene said, “It will be interesting to see when it comes to returns because so many people purchased items online.”

Groene said the holiday shopping during the pandemic looked a little different than years past. That could also lead to gift returns looking a little different.

“A lot of times, items purchased online have a different return policy,” said Groene. “So sometimes if you purchased it online, you ma y be able to go directly to that brick and mortar retailer to return it, but sometimes you can’t.”

Shoppers who can’t touch products they’re ordering, are expected to return items at a rate double from last year. Those returns are expected to cost retailers roughly $1.1 billion, according to Narvar Inc., a software and technology company that manages online returns for hundreds of brands.

“Any information you have such as an original receipt, a gift receipt, you’ll definitely need your valid driver’s license for a lot of retailers to be able to return a product,” said Groene. “But the more documentation you have to show when the item was purchased, the price, the more likely you are to get a full refund for that item.”

On average, people return 25% of items they buy online while only 8% of items bought in stores are returned, according to Forrester Research.

“Reach out to that retailer, whether that be by phone or hop onto their website prior to going into the store so that way you understand the return policy,” said Groene. “There’s been a lot of changes due to COVID.”

Groene said if you don’t have a gift receipt, utilize auction sites or Facebook Marketplace as an alternative to returning items.

