Small businesses in Wichita see success over the holidays

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All businesses are now closed for Christmas. Some local businesses worried the pandemic could slow down their holiday sales, but many said it still ended up being their busiest season of the year.

Some businesses located in Wichita’s Revolutsia shopping center, on East Central, said their business doubled. Now, they just hope it carries over to the new year.

”I think a lot of people shopped at places they wouldn’t have considered before. it was really nice to see,” said Katie Metzinger, owner of Bungalow 26.

She and fellow occupants, Kevin Wiltt, who co-owns Vortex Souvenir, and Paul Rouse, owner of Camp Creek Vintage, said the success would not be possible without community support.

”Thankful for the community here. They’re being supportive of small businesses.“

