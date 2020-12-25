Advertisement

Kansas governor to propose treatment center for inmates

Governor Laura Kelly COVID-19 and testing strategy update
Governor Laura Kelly COVID-19 and testing strategy update
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly plans to propose creating a treatment center at Kansas’ largest prison for inmates with substance abuse problems.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kelly said she plans to recommend adding a treatment center at the state prison in Lansing in the Kansas City area.

Her proposal mirrors a recommendation from the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission to use space in an existing prison for a 240-bed substance abuse treatment center.

The governor said Wednesday in an interview that inmates could be sentenced to the new center for intensive treatment, rather than being housed in other prison space.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two middle-aged males were killed, and another was transported to the hospital in stable...
Speed, alcohol possible factors in E Wichita crash that killed 2 Thursday morning
An unhitched trailer is to blame for a deadly crash in SW Wichita that happened on Tuesday,...
KHP: Proper use of trailer safety features could’ve prevented deadly crash on I-235
Radio host gets tattoo in honor of his wife after dying from COVID-19
Radio host gets tattoo in honor of his wife after dying from COVID-19
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested 2 men and 2 juveniles in connection with the...
4 arrested in connection with Pawnee County shooting
Eyewitness News KWCH
Endangered runaway found safe

Latest News

Christmas tree recycling centers open in Sedgwick County, Wichita
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75
JJ Hayes
More Kansans dealing with grief over the holidays due to pandemic
Tree trimmers
Evergy Weather Tips: Tree Trimming