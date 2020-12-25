Kansas governor to propose treatment center for inmates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly plans to propose creating a treatment center at Kansas’ largest prison for inmates with substance abuse problems.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kelly said she plans to recommend adding a treatment center at the state prison in Lansing in the Kansas City area.

Her proposal mirrors a recommendation from the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission to use space in an existing prison for a 240-bed substance abuse treatment center.

The governor said Wednesday in an interview that inmates could be sentenced to the new center for intensive treatment, rather than being housed in other prison space.

