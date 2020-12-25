More Kansans dealing with grief over the holidays due to pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This year, 2,507 Kansans died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. For many families, this Christmas is the first holiday season without their loved one.

KFDI morning radio show host JJ Hayes lost his wife Michelle to COVID-19 in October. He said Christmas morning without her will be difficult.

”I’m just going to take it minute by minute. All I know is it’s not going to be the same joyful morning as it was,” said Hayes.

”To anyone in this country, to anyone in the world, who has lost someone to COVID-19, I am grieving right with you… I am sorry. My heart breaks for you.”

Hayes is not alone. He now joins the families of more than 300,000 other Americans who will wake up Christmas Day to an empty chair.

“It’s going to be a hard time because you’re going to be thinking about people you lost, people who aren’t there this year. That’s an emotional strain that people are going to have to deal with realistically in 2020,” said Eric Litwiller, Director of Development and Communications for the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas.

The Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas reports a 900-percent increase in depression screenings this year. Many are struggling with sudden loss.

”It’s a very unexpected loss. There are people—even friends of MHA—that I might make a phone call to and it’s ‘oh, you didn’t know? He passed away 2 weeks ago.’ We didn’t know in advance. The unexpected nature of otherwise healthy people we have lost adds a whole other component to the grieving process.”

There is nothing that can prepare you for the loss of a loved one. But if you feel like you are grieving alone, know that there are thousands of families grieving with you.

”I know you’re angry, and I know you miss that person every day like I do,” said Hayes.

If you are grieving the loss of a loved one, the Mental Health Association said you should:

ask for support from your friends and family

reach out for professional help

and look for ways to honor your loved one, like making their favorite meal to feel their presence.

Also, if you know someone struggling this holiday season, remember to reach out and offer your susport.

