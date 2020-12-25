Over a million passengers travel ahead of Christmas Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over a million passengers have traveled ahead of Christmas Eve.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, there were 1,191,123 passengers screened at TSA checkpoints in the United States on December 23rd. The number is down from last year, which was at 1,937,235.

A spokesperson for Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said, “It was busy yesterday. It was so nice to see passengers again.”

On Christmas Eve, many of the flights coming in and out of the Eisenhower Airport were on time.

Passengers we talked to said they felt safe traveling by planes during the pandemic.

“I felt very secure. I feel like they have very good measures in place. I feel like they definitely are taking care of the situation to the best they can,” said Jacob Inglese, traveling from North Carolina.

“Really great experience, comfortable, overall health-wise,” said Claudia Vanbaak, traveling from Texas.

Some who travel during the holidays said it felt different this year.

“I’m extremely surprised. There’s nobody hardly,” said Peter Swiderski, traveling to South Carolina. “I’ve never seen it like this and I’ve traveled before on the holidays, which is usually packed.”

Some passengers said they were hopeful for the new year.

“2020 has been hard for everyone. I’m just thankful that people have had a good attitude, and they just keep going forward. I think 2021 has good things to come. Hopefully, this (points to mask) ends,” Katrina Taylor, traveling to Georgia.

Air travel has been down compared to last year. The least amount passengers screened was on April 14th with 87,534.

