Advertisement

Over a million passengers travel ahead of Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve 2020 at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport
Christmas Eve 2020 at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over a million passengers have traveled ahead of Christmas Eve.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, there were 1,191,123 passengers screened at TSA checkpoints in the United States on December 23rd. The number is down from last year, which was at 1,937,235.

A spokesperson for Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said, “It was busy yesterday. It was so nice to see passengers again.”

On Christmas Eve, many of the flights coming in and out of the Eisenhower Airport were on time.

Passengers we talked to said they felt safe traveling by planes during the pandemic.

“I felt very secure. I feel like they have very good measures in place. I feel like they definitely are taking care of the situation to the best they can,” said Jacob Inglese, traveling from North Carolina.

“Really great experience, comfortable, overall health-wise,” said Claudia Vanbaak, traveling from Texas.

Some who travel during the holidays said it felt different this year.

“I’m extremely surprised. There’s nobody hardly,” said Peter Swiderski, traveling to South Carolina. “I’ve never seen it like this and I’ve traveled before on the holidays, which is usually packed.”

Some passengers said they were hopeful for the new year.

“2020 has been hard for everyone. I’m just thankful that people have had a good attitude, and they just keep going forward. I think 2021 has good things to come. Hopefully, this (points to mask) ends,” Katrina Taylor, traveling to Georgia.

Air travel has been down compared to last year. The least amount passengers screened was on April 14th with 87,534.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-235 and West St. crash
Woman killed in SW Wichita crash after trailer comes unhitched from truck, crosses median
Two middle-aged males were killed, and another was transported to the hospital in stable...
Speed, alcohol possible factors in E Wichita crash that killed 2 Thursday morning
An unhitched trailer is to blame for a deadly crash in SW Wichita that happened on Tuesday,...
KHP: Proper use of trailer safety features could’ve prevented deadly crash on I-235
The El Dorado Correctional Facility reported on Dec. 23 that Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales...
El Dorado Correctional Facility employee dies of COVID-19 complications
The Wichita Police Department said Paul Peraza robbed Golden Plains Credit Union before leading...
Wichita police identify bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75
'Twas the night before Christmas
'Twas the night before Christmas
Kroger Health, a division of the Kroger Company, says it will offer the COVID-19 vaccine...
Kroger Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine nationwide
Speed, alcohol possible factors in E Wichita crash that killed 2 Thursday morning