Pandemic changes, but doesn’t stop Christmas Eve services

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Christmas Eve is a night when many churches are used to seeing their sanctuaries standing room only,

A normal year that would be welcomed. This year, it’s not.

Some churches have moved all online. Others are adding more service opportunities to help space people out, and others are using RSVP systems to limit how many people they have in attendance.

First Baptist Church in Newton looked to accommodate as much of their congregation as possible Thursday night by moving it outside.

“We’re going to be celebrating Christmas in a completely different way than we ever have, so we’re going to be outside, just kind of filling our streets with a celebration of Jesus and his birth,” said Eric Mosher, Associate Pastor of Connections at First Baptist Church. “Socially distanced and in a safe way, where people can just come be safe, be comfortable but still celebrate together.”

Thursday afternoon, volunteers put the last pieces in place outside of First Baptist as they prepared for the Christmas story’s traditional telling.

First Baptist Church Pastor Chip Bungard said, “It’s so exciting. It’s the greatest story in the world, and we get to tell it.”

He added, “Let’s try it. Let’s do an outdoor service. People can kind of drive up in their cars, stay in their cars. Those that are comfortable can come outside. We’re going to shut down the streets out front. We’ll have hot chocolate, cookies, stockings bustling full of candy for kids. Just all kinds of stuff.”

This is traditionally one of their highest attended services.

“Last year, in the sanctum, we were packed out.” Bungard said, “Every seat was taken basically. It was pretty exciting. It’s been a growing tradition for people and their families to come sit together, and it’s tight.”

This year, Pastors Chip Bungard and Eric Mosher knew that it would be harder to accommodate and not feasible with safety recommendations inside their sanctuary.

Pastor Bungard said, “It’s not COVID friendly at all. Because of that, we kind of thought that people wouldn’t come or many wouldn’t come.”

That’s why the intersection of West Sixth and North Poplar was shut down and turned into a parking lot for people to listen in their cars and another section with outdoor seating and tables of treats to make this night special.

Mosher said, “The way we beat coronavirus as a church is through creativity.”

By doing the service this way, one of the goals is to help make this setting comfortable.

“This isn’t something we can do on a Sunday morning, and so I think a lot of people were expecting that they were going to be left out.” Mosher said, “Left out again. Left out again, and that’s been the theme for nine months for a lot of these people is ‘I’m left out of my kids’ programs at school. I’m left out of church. I’m left out of working at a worksite.’ I think the anticipation was I’m going to miss out on Christmas too.”

Bungard said, “We’re expecting people to come that haven’t been inside this church for a few months now, for good reasons, valid reasons. I’ll be so excited to see some of them in their cars, and I’ll be waving. It’s kind of cool that they’ll be able to be a part of this as well.”

For Pastor Mosher, what makes this service special is it’s his first Christmas with First Baptist.

“I’ve been here only a few months, and all of those months have been the shutdown. This will be the first time I’ve seen our whole congregation and the first time I’ve seen a lot of these faces at church at all, and that’s going to be a really powerful thing, and that’s pretty much the best Christmas present I could ask for,” said Mosher.

But the greatest blessing of all for these pastors is the chance to share the Christmas story with the Christian faithful in a year when they say it’s needed most.

“We’ve had a lot of things happen in the community, and people are hungry.” Bungard said, “They want hope. They want joy. They want peace. They want love. We just want to do our part according to God’s word and share that story. The story of Jesus who gives hope, love, joy and peace to everyone who comes to him.”

Mosher said, “All of Christmas is wrapped up into that one sentence. The light came, and the darkness will never extinguish it. It doesn’t matter if that darkness if COVID, doesn’t matter if it is war. Doesn’t matter if it is poverty. There’s no darkness that can extinguish the hope that is Jesus Christ.”

First Baptist said Thursday night, based on a preliminary count, they had about the same attendance as their Christmas Eve service last year.

