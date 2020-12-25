Sunny for the weekend, then changes arrive

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to be sunny and mild for the weekend, but rain and snow chances return to Kansas next week.

Tonight, with a clear to a mostly clear sky, highs will reach the mid to upper 20s. Saturday, it’s going to be warm as highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will have a sunny sky for the start of the weekend.

That sunshine will stick around on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

Clouds will increase on Monday and it’s going to get colder with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Monday night, snow will be possible in western Kansas. A rain/snow mix will be possible in central Kansas early Tuesday morning, but it will turn to showers and storms through the rest of the day. Snow will be possible for western Kansas throughout the day on Tuesday, ending Tuesday night. Central Kansas could get some flurries early Wednesday morning, but it will end by lunch time.

Highs will warm back into the 40s on Tuesday before they drop into the 30s on Wednesday. We’ll stay chilly through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15; gusty. High: 61.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 30.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SW/NW 5-15; gusty. High: 57.

Mon: High: 37 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 29 Morning wintry mix then showers/storms.

Wed: High: 36 Low: 29 Morning flurries then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.