Wichita doctors: Limiting Christmas gatherings could be saving lives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Christmas may look a little different for many families across the nation, but some local doctors said they’re grateful for those who take precautions, even with the holidays.

Some local doctors said those who are limiting gathering sizes this Christmas could be saving lives.

“Not to be a grinch, but we really need to have everybody continue to wear masks, keep your distance, use the hand sanitizer and, of course, if at all possible, try not to visit or visit virtually,” Dr. Tom Moore, Direction of Infection Prevention at Wesley Medical Center, said.

“We really have to be creative in how we get together. So this morning, we did a virtual present opening for our Santa gifts with my family. It was a great way for us to be able to share that moment with our family but yet be able to keep everybody safe.” Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt with the KU School of Medicine said.

Both doctors said if we continue taking precautions, it will help hospitals in Wichita.

“The hospital workers are absolutely exhausted,” Moore said. “Everybody is tired of this virus and tired of seeing the effects of this virus. And what we’d really like to do is have everybody to please stay safe.”

They also said, there is hope to ending the pandemic.

“we have two vaccines that have gotten emergency use authorization, both Moderna and the Pfizer, and we’re now starting to get that out. We also have AstraZeneca who’s going to be going up for emergency use authorization here soon. So I think with those three vaccines, we’re going to be able to get some protection out to the public very soon and it’s very encouraging,” Schwasinger-Schmidt said.

“The vaccines are out and there is an end to this pandemic that is coming in the next several weeks, if everyone can get the vaccine and everybody takes the vaccine,” Moore said.

