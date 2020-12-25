Wichita police officers provide Christmas gifts, tree to struggling family

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A north Wichita family said they weren’t going to get the Christmas they’re used to due to the pandemic. Then, a group of officers from the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol North stepped up and gave them the best Christmas ever.

Janaya Moss and her four children weren’t immune to the struggle COVID-19 pandemic has brought to families across the nation. The single mother said 2020 has been a tough year.

Officers from Patrol North came to check on the family when the children switched to online learning. That’s when they learned, the family didn’t have a lot.

“Mom had lost her job during covid and had been sick for a little while. So, we decided to do something for the family for Christmas,” said Officer Bradley Berry.

That meant a lot to Moss and her family.

“They came with Christmas dinner, gifts, a tree. We never had a real tree in our house. So that felt great and wonderful. I felt blessed,” Moss said.

Her daughter Xyonah said she’s grateful that she and her siblings will wake up Christmas morning to open gifts provided by WPD.

“It has been really hard for us during the pandemic so I was really happy that we got to get help. And that was nice because a lot of people do need help around this time,” said Xyonah.

The officers said they were happy to help.

“That’s the whole reason why I joined. To be able to be apart of my community and be able to serve them... and give back in a time of need like this? It meant a lot to me,” said Officer Christian Thomas.

Moss said she’ll never forget what the officers did this Christmas.

“I just, my heart warmed up just seeing my kids smile and just full of life. I’m like ‘oh my.’ They really made our year,” said Moss.

