Advertisement

Wichita police officers provide Christmas gifts, tree to struggling family

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A north Wichita family said they weren’t going to get the Christmas they’re used to due to the pandemic. Then, a group of officers from the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol North stepped up and gave them the best Christmas ever.

Janaya Moss and her four children weren’t immune to the struggle COVID-19 pandemic has brought to families across the nation. The single mother said 2020 has been a tough year.

Officers from Patrol North came to check on the family when the children switched to online learning. That’s when they learned, the family didn’t have a lot.

“Mom had lost her job during covid and had been sick for a little while. So, we decided to do something for the family for Christmas,” said Officer Bradley Berry.

That meant a lot to Moss and her family.

“They came with Christmas dinner, gifts, a tree. We never had a real tree in our house. So that felt great and wonderful. I felt blessed,” Moss said.

Her daughter Xyonah said she’s grateful that she and her siblings will wake up Christmas morning to open gifts provided by WPD.

“It has been really hard for us during the pandemic so I was really happy that we got to get help. And that was nice because a lot of people do need help around this time,” said Xyonah.

The officers said they were happy to help.

“That’s the whole reason why I joined. To be able to be apart of my community and be able to serve them... and give back in a time of need like this? It meant a lot to me,” said Officer Christian Thomas.

Moss said she’ll never forget what the officers did this Christmas.

“I just, my heart warmed up just seeing my kids smile and just full of life. I’m like ‘oh my.’ They really made our year,” said Moss.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two middle-aged males were killed, and another was transported to the hospital in stable...
Speed, alcohol possible factors in E Wichita crash that killed 2 Thursday morning
I-235 and West St. crash
Woman killed in SW Wichita crash after trailer comes unhitched from truck, crosses median
An unhitched trailer is to blame for a deadly crash in SW Wichita that happened on Tuesday,...
KHP: Proper use of trailer safety features could’ve prevented deadly crash on I-235
The El Dorado Correctional Facility reported on Dec. 23 that Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales...
El Dorado Correctional Facility employee dies of COVID-19 complications
Governor Laura Kelly discusses reopening plans for schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Governor: Kansas should drop local control of COVID-19 rules

Latest News

'Twas the night before Christmas
‘Twas the night before Christmas
West High turkey giveaway
Members of Wichita West HS baseball team give out turkeys, hams to families in need
An outreach from the Augusta Community Caring Center brought a long line of cars to the Butler...
4You: Augusta charitable organization donates food boxes to residents in need
The Wichita Chapter of Links presented a single mother and her four children with a check for...
2 Wichita organizations gift single mother with $500 for the holidays