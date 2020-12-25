Winds Back off, temsp soar through Saturday

Advertisement

Warmer temps, lighter winds for Christmas Day across Kansas(KWCH)
By Mark Larson
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Titles -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says lighter winds, blue skies, and warmer temps, a picture-perfect December day, unless you were dreaming of a white Christmas.

We’ll see sunny skies this afternoon with Christmas Day highs ranging from the upper 40s near the Missouri state line, to near around 60 degrees across western Kansas. Winds will be tame for a change for our Friday, out of the west-southwest under 15 mph.

Skies will be clear tonight with light winds, but it won’t be as cold as been lately with lows only dipping into the 20s to around 30 degrees.

Weather for the last Saturday of 2020 looks spectacular with highs soaring into the upper 50s to around 60 statewide under a mostly sunny sky.

A weak cold front will slide though our area Sunday, bringing scattered clouds and gusty northwest wind, but temperatures will only drop a few degrees.

Our Team is still watching a weather-maker that’s expected to move into the southern Rockies Monday then plow out into the southern Plains Tuesday bringing widespread rain and snow to our region.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Christmas Day: Sunny; warmer. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/S 10-20.  High: 59.

Tomorrow night: Clear and cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 31.

Sun: High: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 36 Low: 25 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 34 AM rain, then scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Windy.

Wed: High: 35 Low: 26 AM flurries, then mostly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 19 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Fri: High: 39 Low: 18 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

