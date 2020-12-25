WPD: License plate reader data helps in recovery of car with 1-year-old inside on Christmas Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are crediting license plate reader data for help in recovering a one-year-old on Christmas day.

A post by the department said that before noon, a male stole a car with the child inside at a gas station in the 2000 block of South Oliver.

Police were able to locate the car in the 2300 block of South Terrace with the child unharmed. The suspect was arrested.

