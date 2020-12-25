Advertisement

WPD: License plate reader data helps in recovery of car with 1-year-old inside on Christmas Day

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are crediting license plate reader data for help in recovering a one-year-old on Christmas day.

A post by the department said that before noon, a male stole a car with the child inside at a gas station in the 2000 block of South Oliver.

Police were able to locate the car in the 2300 block of South Terrace with the child unharmed. The suspect was arrested.

Shortly after 1130 today a male stopped at the gas station at 2001 S. Oliver and walked into the store and left his one...

Posted by Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Friday, December 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Wichita doctors: Limiting Christmas gatherings could be saving lives
