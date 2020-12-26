1 critically injured, 2 others hurt in N Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was critically injured and two others were hurt in a north Wichita house fire before noon Saturday.

The fire occurred in the 2000 block of North Minnesota.

The Wichita Fire Department said the fire most likely started with the stove in the back of the home. They also said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

