Nice weekend, then turning colder and wet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a nice weekend with a mix of high clouds and sunshine and warm temperatures across Kansas. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s today, with 40s and 50s on Sunday. Normal high temperatures for late December are in the 30s and low 40s across Kansas. A bit breezy this afternoon and again Sunday, however not “howling” winds.

Dry weather through most of Monday, then a stronger weather system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains on Tuesday. Precipitation chances ramp up Monday night through Tuesday. We are still uncertain as to the exact track of this storm moves across Kansas, making it difficult to pinpoint precipitation type and locations of the rain/snow line. Any change in the track could significantly impact the current forecast. Currently, we believe the best chances for accumulating snow with occur across northwest and north-central Kansas. Turning windy and much colder Wednesday with the cold sticking around through New Year’s Day. Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/S 5-15; gusty. High: 61.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. High: 57.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10; gusty. Low: 25.

Mon: High: 37 Mostly cloudy, light wintry mix after midnight.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 29 Morning wintry mix then showers/storms; breezy.

Wed: High: 36 Low: 29 Morning flurries and windy, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 21 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 43 Low: 24 Decreasing clouds.

