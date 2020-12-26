Tale of two restaurants in 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When Christmas time comes, the last few years at Cafe Asia, it means a long day.

Owner Yook Gan said, “Every year is different. It’s just busy, but this year we expect more busy than last time.”

In the days leading up to December 25th, people are already putting in their orders.

And as the food is boxed up at Cafe Asia, it’s one meal closer to a final goodbye.

“I love the customers here. This is a good location. It’s hard to make the decision,” said Gan.

After 20 years, the Gans are closing their Cafe Asia location near Central and Woodlawn in Wichita, serving Malaysian, Chinese and Thia cuisine.

“This has 20 years of memories, 20 years; it’s hard. It’s hard to tell customers we’re going to close it,” said Gan.

She added, “Ten minutes ago, we had a customer call, ‘are you sure you’re going to close?’ I said ‘yes.’”

Yook Gan said this had been a move more than a year in the making as Yook and her husband plan to semi-retire.

“Thank you to all the employees, all the former employees, they do a good job.” Gan said, “Even now, the former employees, they will come back and help.”

However, the couple have plans to stay in the Wichita restaurant scene.

They’ve joined with someone else looking to open a new Wichita restaurant at a different location and plan to help them start it up, while also allowing them to have a few more days off and eventually travel more.

“We’re going to help with starting the business until everything there okay. We already have a location, but we haven’t confirmed everything yet,” said Gan.

Cafe Asia’s last day is planned for Dec. 31st, and Gan said they plan to announce details on their next venture soon.

“Next week, we have three more days here; we expect we’re still going to be busy,” she said.

Gan said they know many of their customers will follow them there, as they developed a loyal following.

That’s also something that helped them this year, not seeing much of an impact from COVID-19 as they had already started the transition away from indoor dining.

Gan said, “We increased our to-go, but the dine-in business we don’t do a lot before. This year and last year, the business the same, just maybe the to-go business up about 30-40 percent.”

This has not been a favorable year for many other restaurants as the traditional business model has been turned upside down.

It’s left many eateries adapting to the changes.

“Had a good plan; we had everything set in stone. We were like awesome; we’re ready.” Oh My Sushi General Manager Jason Inouye said, “We’re ready to open in February. Then we started hearing rumors of COVID. We started hearing people shutting down. We started seeing the effects on the world economy, on our economy. I went, this isn’t the time.”

Jason Inouye said the owner had plans to open a Japanese restaurant going back a few years.

When the pandemic hit, they were able to get some help from their landlord until they were able to open.

“He had been very gracious with us during COVID.” Inouye said, “He let a few months’ rent go without having to pay. He forgave it because he knew we couldn’t open, at that time. Him and his partners were very understanding, which I thought was awesome. It was something we really needed.”

When they did open, it was for carry-out only. While they’ve had good days and bad, Inouye said November had them looking up.

He said, “Last month, we were hitting numbers really strong. It seemed really good. We were like, ‘yes, we’re going to make it.’”

This month didn’t have the same fortunes.

“Things were looking good, but our water heater went down. Our hood wasn’t working properly. Our heater went out. There was just a multitude of different problems that happen with any business, but they weren’t things we had foreseen at that time. Finally, it came to a point where we fixed some of the things. We had more things we had to fix,” said Inouye. “We had to decide, do we work on things that we need to get fixed and barely have enough means to do operations or pay rent. Those were basically the two options. We could either be able to run or pay rent.”

To make the situation harder, the business has been slow.

Inouye said, “I’ve been talking with other owners and supplies, and everyone has been saying the same thing. It’s just been a slow month. It’s been a really slow month. When you’re really counting on that revenue coming in, it’s detrimental. It can be a disaster.”

This week, when they talked with their landlord, they feared the worst but got a surprise.

“We were getting ready, we were getting prepared that that might be the end, and then it was like a light,” said Inouye. He added, “First, he forgave the rent. That was the first thing he did. He said we’re not going to kick you out. Then he said, ‘what are the problems that need to get fixed.’”

Inouye said it was the gift they needed to help get them into 2021, and he’s sharing it, hoping it will provide others with hope for a better year to come.

