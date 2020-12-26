Warm again Sunday, then winter returns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ll have one more sunny and warm day, then winter will return to Kansas... bringing much colder temps and a chance for rain and snow.

Tonight, with a mostly clear sky, we’ll have lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday, highs will reach the upper 40s to mid-50s. It will be sunny and breezy, with gusts around 30-35 mph.

A cold front will bring some cooler temps on Monday, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwestern Kansas will have a chance for flurries, but the rest of the state will have to wait until Monday night for a chance of winter weather.

Late Monday night, flurries will be possible across the state. This will become a rain/snow mix by Tuesday morning for most of the state. By Tuesday afternoon, central and southwestern Kansas will have showers likely with snow continuing in the northwest. Rain will turn into a rain/snow mix, then into snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Any chance for snow will end Wednesday evening. Because this system is still a few days away, the confidence level on the impacts is still pretty low, but we’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

Highs will bounce back into the 40s on Tuesday, but highs in the 30s will return Wednesday through Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW/NW 10-25; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 27.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix late overnight. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 40.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 30 Morning wintry mix then showers.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 32 Chance for snow.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

