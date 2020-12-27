Baseball Hall-of-Famer Phil Niekro dies

(Gray News) - The Atlanta Braves announced on Twitter on Sunday that Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro has died.

The Braves said in a statement the legendary pitcher died in his sleep. He was 81.

He was nicknamed “Knucksie” for his frequent use of the knuckleball, the club said.

Niekro spent 21 of his 24 years in the major leagues with the Braves, and “owns or shares” a portion of 12 pitching records on the team, having played in “a franchise-record 740 games,” the Braves said.

The Ohio native was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

Rest In Peace, Knucksie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/61G6oZ7Z6a — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.