Advertisement

Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed when Falcons’ Koo misses late FG

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after catching a 25-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes. Then the Kansas City Chiefs watched as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed the tying field-goal try with 9 seconds left to give them a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. The Falcons (4-11) lost by six points or fewer for the seventh time this season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Kansans losing unemployment benefits
Kansans losing jobless benefits after CARES Act programs expire
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Blast in Nashville hits too close to home for some Wichita musicians
Cafe Asia prepares to close after 20 years as the owners plan a new restaurant, while Oh My...
Tale of two restaurants in 2020
Child wanders on to porch in west Wichita
Child seen wandering onto porch alone on doorbell camera found safe

Latest News

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher and hall of fame...
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
Heisman finalists: Tide teammates plus Lawrence and Trask
Christian Braun knocks down six threes en route to a 79-65 win over No. 7 West Virginia.
Braun carries No. 3 Kansas past No. 7 West Virginia 79-65
Wichita State sophomore guard Tyson Etienne gets a hug from Shocker interim head coach Isaac...
Wichita State controls OT, tops South Florida 82-77