Healthcore Clinic hosts drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita healthcare workers continue to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Saturday afternoon, Healthcore Clinic held a drive-thru event to help many of them get their shots.

A woman there said getting the COVID-19 vaccine is important to her.

“I work in healthcare, trying to protect myself, my family, coworkers. It was the right thing to do. I have a lot of friends that work in the COVID units so I got to do what I can to help them out,” Holly King said.

People at the event also said they want to get the vaccine to lead as an example for others in the community.

