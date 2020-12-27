Local nonprofit distributes food to people in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit is helping to ensure no one goes hungry in Wichita.

Every Sunday, Family Friend Outreach delivers and gives food to homeless people, but the other six days of the week, the nonprofit is picking up food donations.

They pick up from larger stores, like Whole Foods and Starbucks, and have partnered with other ministries and organizations to disperse the donated food.

One of the members of the nonprofit said they originally started with helping veterans, but it’s grown beyond that now.

“Not only the people who are homeless out here, but I’ve seen a few cars here, people come from their houses because they’re low income, but they got just enough money to pay the rent, some of them can’t pay the rent. But we make sure they have a good meal though.”

Martin said the meal giveaway happens every Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot at the intersection of 2nd Street and North Saint Francis.

