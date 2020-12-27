Oldest VFW post in Kansas at risk of shutting down

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Kansas needs help from the community. VFW post 112 is at risk of shutting down its facility in Wichita.

Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year due to the pandemic.

Commander Martin Garcia said because of shutdowns in the community they haven’t been able to raise funds like they normally would.

Garcia says since October, the post started offering free mental health clinics for veterans and first responders -- so shutting down right now would really affect them.

“That’s the main thing that the post is here for; to help us build that sense of community, and for me I can’t think of anybody better than to lead that effort than veterans. We invested in our country but the mission doesn’t just stop once we get out of the military it continues on,” Garcia said.

A GoFundMe is available to help raise funds for the post.

