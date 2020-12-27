Advertisement

One more “nice” day, Winter returns tomorrow

Wintry weather this week
Wintry weather this week(KWCH-Weather)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enjoy the mild Sunday afternoon, as Winter rolls back in tomorrow. Expect a sunny, breezy day with gusty northwest winds. Gusts 30-35 mph are possible across all of Kansas through sunset. Highs will reach the upper 40s to mid 50s. Another cold front moves in tonight dropping our temperatures into the 20s by early morning Monday. Clouds will continue to thicken up Monday with a light wintry mix possible across western Kansas throughout the day. Expect afternoon highs in the 30s.

Our next storm system moves in late Monday night and will continue through early Wednesday morning. We are expecting a variety of weather types through this period, with snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to start Monday night and continue through Tuesday morning. Most areas of Kansas will transition to rain by midday Tuesday, as temperatures climb above freezing. Rain will then transition back to a light mix of rain/snow before ending early Wednesday morning.

There could be some travel issues early Tuesday during the morning rush, however any slippery roads should be wet through the rest of the day. Ice amounts and accumulation should be light, however any ice can cause hazardous travel. Snow accumulations are most likely across NW-Kansas with amounts between 1-3″ possible. If the storm track changes, this could mean significant changes to the ongoing forecast - so stay tuned for more updates tonight and Monday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 30s and low 40s.

The cold weather weather sticks around through New Year’s Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and breezy. Wind: W/NW 10-25; gusty. High: 56.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 27.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, colder. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 38.

Monday night: Cloudy, light wintry mix develops after midnight. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 31.

Tue: High: 41 Morning wintry mix then a cold rain likely.

Wed: High: 35 Low: 30 Morning light snow or wintry mix, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Blast in Nashville hits too close to home for some Wichita musicians
Cafe Asia prepares to close after 20 years as the owners plan a new restaurant, while Oh My...
Tale of two restaurants in 2020
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: License plate reader data helps identify suspect in theft of car with 1-year-old inside
The Wichita Fire Department said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
1 critically injured, 2 others hurt in N Wichita house fire

Latest News

We’ll have one more sunny and warm day, then winter will return to Kansas... bringing much...
Warm again Sunday, then winter returns
Warm for December, wintry weather returns next week
Nice weekend, then turning colder and wet
It’s going to be sunny and mild for the weekend, but rain and snow chances return to Kansas...
Sunny for the weekend, then changes arrive
Warmer temps, lighter winds for Christmas Day across Kansas
Winds Back off, temsp soar through Saturday