One more “nice” day, Winter returns tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enjoy the mild Sunday afternoon, as Winter rolls back in tomorrow. Expect a sunny, breezy day with gusty northwest winds. Gusts 30-35 mph are possible across all of Kansas through sunset. Highs will reach the upper 40s to mid 50s. Another cold front moves in tonight dropping our temperatures into the 20s by early morning Monday. Clouds will continue to thicken up Monday with a light wintry mix possible across western Kansas throughout the day. Expect afternoon highs in the 30s.

Our next storm system moves in late Monday night and will continue through early Wednesday morning. We are expecting a variety of weather types through this period, with snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to start Monday night and continue through Tuesday morning. Most areas of Kansas will transition to rain by midday Tuesday, as temperatures climb above freezing. Rain will then transition back to a light mix of rain/snow before ending early Wednesday morning.

There could be some travel issues early Tuesday during the morning rush, however any slippery roads should be wet through the rest of the day. Ice amounts and accumulation should be light, however any ice can cause hazardous travel. Snow accumulations are most likely across NW-Kansas with amounts between 1-3″ possible. If the storm track changes, this could mean significant changes to the ongoing forecast - so stay tuned for more updates tonight and Monday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 30s and low 40s.

The cold weather weather sticks around through New Year’s Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and breezy. Wind: W/NW 10-25; gusty. High: 56.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 27.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, colder. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 38.

Monday night: Cloudy, light wintry mix develops after midnight. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 31.

Tue: High: 41 Morning wintry mix then a cold rain likely.

Wed: High: 35 Low: 30 Morning light snow or wintry mix, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

