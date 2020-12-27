Wichita Police looking for child seen wandering onto porch alone on doorbell camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help after what appears to be a lone child wandering onto a west Wichita porch on a doorbell camera.

The child wandered onto the porch in the 1200 block of North Coolidge around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Wichita Police are asking for the publics help in identifying the child. They said to call 911 with information.

The child appears to be Hispanic, approximately 3 feet tall, with black hair, wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, and black shoes.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.