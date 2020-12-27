Winter returns to Kansas this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This weekend’s warm weather is on the way out, with colder temps, rain, and snow in the forecast this week.

It’s going to get cold tonight with lows in the upper teens to mid-20s by early Monday morning. Most of the state will stay dry, but some light snow will be possible in northwestern Kansas after midnight, continuing on Monday.

Highs will only reach the 30s to lower 40s on Monday. We’ll have light snow off and on in northwestern Kansas with a rain/snow mix possible in the southwest by the afternoon. Central Kansas will stay dry, but changes are coming for Tuesday.

We will start Tuesday morning with a freezing rain/sleet mixture. This will changeover into rain by around 8-9 a.m. in central and southwestern Kansas. Rain will continue throughout the day. Northwestern Kansas will keep a chance for light snow or a rain/snow mixture throughout the day. Any chance for rain or snow in the west will end Tuesday night. Central Kansas will have a rain/snow mix late Tuesday night with flurries possible early Wednesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. We’ll drop back into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday before getting back into the 40s Friday through the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 39.

Tomorrow night: Snow/sleet mixture late. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 32.

Tuesday: Freezing rain/sleet in the morning, then rain. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 44.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 32 Morning light snow or a wintry mix, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 37 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 23 Sunny.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

