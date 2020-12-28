2.7 quake rattles Wichita
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did you feel Monday morning’s earthquake in Wichita? The Kansas Geological Survey reports a 2.7 magnitude quake centered near 13th nd Greenwich around 4:20 a.m. Monday.
According to viewers on our Facebook page, the tremors were felt as far away as Augusta and Newton.
KGS Report on Monday Morning Quake
It’s the latest in a series of relatively mild earthquakes that have shaken Wichita since Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.