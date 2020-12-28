2.7 quake rattles Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did you feel Monday morning’s earthquake in Wichita? The Kansas Geological Survey reports a 2.7 magnitude quake centered near 13th nd Greenwich around 4:20 a.m. Monday.

According to viewers on our Facebook page, the tremors were felt as far away as Augusta and Newton.

KGS Report on Monday Morning Quake

It’s the latest in a series of relatively mild earthquakes that have shaken Wichita since Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.