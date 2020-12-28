Advisory, weather alert issued with snow, freezing rain moving into Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day for Monday night through most of Tuesday morning coincides with a Weather Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service. The alert for most of Kansas comes with chances for snow and freezing rain with potentially icy conditions on roads. Snow expected to arrive in northwest Kansas Monday will move east, reaching east-central, north-central and northeast Kansas by Tuesday morning. The threat for travel troubles comes as the snow transitions to freezing rain. By Tuesday evening, storms should be out of the state, Storm Team 12 reports.

Weather Alert: Winter Storm - Freezing rain/sleet/snow likely tonight into Tuesday. Icy morning commute for many tomorrow, liquid not frozen, rain 'not' freezing rain, by Tue. afternoon. #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/5l5L3q3Vni — Mark Larson (@KWCHMark) December 28, 2020

“If you haven’t already done so, now is the time to make sure your home and vehicle emergency kits are well-stocked,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “This storm hits us right in the middle of the holiday season when many people are on the road. I urge you to avoid travel, if possible, but if you must travel, be sure to leave early and listen to your local weather stations to keep updated on road conditions.”

You can keep up with state road and travel conditions on the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website - www.Kandrive.org. Traveling is discouraged if you don’t have to be out on the roads once the storm arrives, especially Tuesday.

“Impacts to traffic are updated 24/7, including maintenance and construction activities, winter highway conditions, flooded roadways, incidents and crashes affecting traffic and closed highways. You may also call 5-1-1 for Kansas road conditions, outside Kansas call 1-866-511-5368 (KDOT),” the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department advised.

