Advertisement

Advisory, weather alert issued with snow, freezing rain moving into Kansas

Ice forecast for winter storm moving into Kansas on Dec. 28, 2020.
Ice forecast for winter storm moving into Kansas on Dec. 28, 2020.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day for Monday night through most of Tuesday morning coincides with a Weather Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service. The alert for most of Kansas comes with chances for snow and freezing rain with potentially icy conditions on roads. Snow expected to arrive in northwest Kansas Monday will move east, reaching east-central, north-central and northeast Kansas by Tuesday morning. The threat for travel troubles comes as the snow transitions to freezing rain. By Tuesday evening, storms should be out of the state, Storm Team 12 reports.

“If you haven’t already done so, now is the time to make sure your home and vehicle emergency kits are well-stocked,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “This storm hits us right in the middle of the holiday season when many people are on the road. I urge you to avoid travel, if possible, but if you must travel, be sure to leave early and listen to your local weather stations to keep updated on road conditions.”

You can keep up with state road and travel conditions on the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website - www.Kandrive.org. Traveling is discouraged if you don’t have to be out on the roads once the storm arrives, especially Tuesday.

“Impacts to traffic are updated 24/7, including maintenance and construction activities, winter highway conditions, flooded roadways, incidents and crashes affecting traffic and closed highways. You may also call 5-1-1 for Kansas road conditions, outside Kansas call 1-866-511-5368 (KDOT),” the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department advised.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Oldest VFW post in Kansas at risk of shutting down
Kansans losing unemployment benefits
Kansans losing jobless benefits after CARES Act programs expire
Kansas Department of Labor
KDOL: Payments under new unemployment program may take 2 weeks to begin
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

Charles Koch Arena on the campus of Wichita State University
Wichita State game against ECU postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases
12.28 earthquake
2.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Wichita Monday morning
Businesses prepare for different New Years
Businesses prepare for different New Years
Kansas Department of Labor
KDOL: Payments under new unemployment program may take 2 weeks to begin