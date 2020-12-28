Kansas governor issues order waiving waiting week for unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Monday (Dec. 28) announced that she’s signed an executive order that provides temporary relief from the waiting week requirement for Kansans applying for unemployment benefits.

“Kansans who have a lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 cannot afford to wait a week to receive the unemployment benefits they need to make rent payments or feed their families,” Gov. Kelly said. “This executive order will be crucial in our state’s ongoing response to the pandemic and to ensuring unemployed Kansans can access their benefits as soon as possible.”

The state explained the “waiting week” as “a required, non-payable week that typically needs to be served on new benefit years.” The executive order Kelly signed Monday temporarily waives the requirement for all claimants.

“For states that have temporarily waived the waiting week requirement, Congress will federally fund 50 percent of the first week of compensable regular unemployment until March 14, 2021,” a news release from the governor’s office said.

The order is in effect until it’s rescinded or until the current statewide State of Disaster emergency expires, Kelly’s office explained.

