Kansas governor to get COVID-19 shot this week

Laura Kelly
Laura Kelly
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly plans to get a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday as part of a larger plan to give shots to selected Kansas officials so that state government can continue to operate during the pandemic.

The Democratic governor confirmed her plans Monday during an impromptu interview at the Statehouse following a ceremony marking the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration of African American heritage.

She told The Associated Press last week that the state was looking at giving shots to people in state agencies, the Republican-controlled legislature and the state court system.

The state so far has concentrated on vaccinating health care workers.

Kelly said: “I will get vaccinated Wednesday.”

On Monday (Dec. 28), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported an increase of 6,373 new COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths and 144 hospitalizations since Wednesday (Dec. 23). The KDHE did not have its usual Friday update last week due to the Christmas holiday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

