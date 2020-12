WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following President Donald Trump signing a new stimulus bill, the Kansas Department of Labor said payments may take up to two weeks.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, the agency said that they now have to wait for guidance in order to issue payments from the U.S. Department of Labor, causing the delay.

President Trump has signed H.R. 133 into law. However, KDOL is still awaiting additional guidance from USDOL regarding... Posted by Kansas Department of Labor on Sunday, December 27, 2020

