Police identify man killed in weekend crash in NE Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department identified a man killed Saturday night in a crash in northeast Wichita. Police said 27-year-old Derrick Pruett, of Wichita, died at the scene of Saturday night’s one-vehicle crash at 21st and 127th Street East.

At about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash at the northeast Wichita intersection. Upon arrival, they saw a 2004 GMC Envoy that was overturned. Police said Pruett was pinned inside. Personnel with the Wichita Fire Department removed Pruett from the vehicle and performed life-saving measures, but the 27-year-old died on the scene, police said.

“The investigation revealed Pruett was driving westbound on 21st Street, lost control of the vehicle, and struck the median and a utility pole, causing it to overturn,” Wichita police said. “Speed is believed to be a factor in this accident.”

