Vaccination clinic set for Sedgwick County healthcare workers not previously vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Monday (Dec. 28), healthcare-associated workers in Sedgwick County who haven’t yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment online through the next two weeks. Sedgwick County said appointment times start Tuesday at INTRUST Bank Arena. On Saturday (Jan. 2) there will also be a vaccine clinic at the Sedgwick County Health Department’s main clinic at 2716 W. Central, in Wichita.

Healthcare-associated workers (HCAW) can make appointments to be vaccinated at a clinic on a day scheduled for their HCAW group. Starting Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., physicians and EMS workers can set up their appointment at INTRUST Bank Arena. Starting Wednesday (Dec. 30) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the availability expands to registered nurses, physician’s assistant, AARNPs, lab technicians, phlebotomists, occupational, physical, and respiratory therapists, “or other staff who have patient contact and who work in an outpatient setting.”

Starting Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at INTRUST Bank Arena, dentists, chiropractors, acupuncturists, optometrists, psychologists, and their staff who have patient contact can schedule appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sedgwick County Health Department Clinic, home health and hospice workers can schedule appointments to be vaccinated, as can healthcare professionals within the previously mentioned groups (HCAW groups from Dec. 29, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31).

From noon to 5 p.m. next Monday (Jan. 4) therapists, traveling registered nurses, pharmacists and deahtcare associated staff can schedule appointments to get the first dose of the COVID-19 at INTRUST Bank Arena. Starting on Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., any other HCAW who have patient contact can set up their vaccination appointment at INTRUST Bank Arena. Finally, From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 6, or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7, any healthcare-associated worker that still had not received the vaccine, but is among those within the previously-listed groups can schedule their vaccination at the arena.

Sedgwick County said the schedule is based on vaccine availability and can be modified, based on supply.

“The county is following guidance from federal and state governments as it develops and implements the COVID-19 vaccination schedule,” Sedgwick County said in a news release. “As more vaccine is received, more people will be vaccinated following CDC and KDHE guidelines. The vaccination schedule is designed to assure that all who want to be vaccinated will have that opportunity. The implementation of the vaccination schedule is dependent on the manufacturing and distribution schedule from vaccine providers.”

To schedule an appointment, the HCAW must register online: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine-information/schedule-a-covid-19- vaccination/ Sedgwick County said questions about the vaccine or the vaccine schedule can be addressed by calling 316-660-1022.

