Weather Alert: Ice on Tuesday morning

Weather Alert: Ice on Tuesday morning(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ll be under a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Tuesday morning as winter weather targets Kansas.

Flurries will continue in the west through the rest of the day, Monday. Tonight, this will changeover into sleet/freezing rain for the rest of the state.

For Wichita, we’ll have a chance for a sleet/snow mixture from midnight to about 5 a.m. Tuesday. From 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. freezing rain will be possible. This is the time frame that could cause slick spots on the roads, especially elevated surfaces.

By 9 a.m., this will change over to rain for south central Kansas, but winter weather will be possible for northern Kansas through about noon. For the rest of the day, showers (and a few storms) will be possible, especially for central and eastern Kansas.

The chance for rain and snow will end for the west Tuesday evening, but it will continue overnight for central Kansas. By Wednesday morning, any chance for rain or snow will end for northcentral Kansas, but it will stick around for the south central part of the state (including Wichita) through mid-day Wednesday.

Wichita will have a chance for rain through about 2 a.m. Wednesday. From 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. there could be a rain/snow mixture. Then, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., we’ll have a chance for light snow.

It’s going to be pretty tricky with the timing for rain, snow, and ice over the next few days, so please stay with us and we’ll keep you updated.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

** Winter Weather Advisory 3 AM - 11 AM Tuesday **

Tonight: Sleet/freezing rain after midnight. Wind: E 10-20; gusty. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Freezing rain through 9 a.m., then rain. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Rain to snow. Wind: S/NW 10-25. Low: 31.

Wednesday: Light snow through noon. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 38.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 18 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 38 Low: 20 Slight chance of snow, otherwise partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 43 Low: 22 Sunny.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 25 Sunny.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

