Wichita State game against ECU postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State University men’s basketball team will have to wait until after the New Year to shoot for a 3-0 start in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

The AAC on Monday (Dec. 28) announced that Wednesday’s game scheduled in Wichita between the Shockers and East Carolina is postponed “due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes at East Carolina.”

The conference said the game will be rescheduled at the first chance when both teams are available before Feb. 21. That’s when the second scheduled game between the Shockers and Pirates was scheduled, this one in Greenville, N.C.

“Should an opportunity not arise before Feb. 21, the teams will play on back-to-back days Sunday and Monday, Feb. 21-22, in Wichita,” a news release from the AAC said.

In the meantime, the Shockers are trying to find another opponent to play at home Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.