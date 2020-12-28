Winter storm to bring wintry mix to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a major winter storm is heading our way. While most of Kansas will be cloudy and cold, but otherwise quiet today, snow will start to fall across northwest Kansas this afternoon. One to three inches of accumulation is expected in that part of the state before the snow tapers-off after midnight.

The second and stronger wave of precipitation will quickly overspread the state on Tuesday morning. A cold rain over southeast Kansas will transition to snow over the northwest corner of the state. The problem will be the area in between where rain, freezing rain, and sleet are all possible.

Expect a mix of sleet and freezing rain in the Wichita area early Tuesday morning to eventually changeover to all rain by midday, if not sooner. While some ice accumulation and tricky travel is possible across south-central Kansas during the morning commute, roads should be wet, and not icy Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Central Kansas is the area of concern. Places like Dodge City, Great Bend, and Salina may see quite a bit of ice accumulation, both sleet and freezing rain, before the changeover to rain takes place late Tuesday. Dangerous travel and power outages are possible in this part of the state.

As the storm system exits on Wednesday, colder air will overspread the state and the rain may changeover to snow before it comes to an end. However, accumulation will be minimal if any at all.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and colder. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 39.

Tonight: Cloudy; sleet and freezing rain late. Wind: E 10-20. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sleet and freezing rain changing to rain. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with rain likely. Wind: SW/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 38. Low: 20. Rain/snow mix early, then decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 40. Low: 24. Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds.

Fri: High: 36. Low: 22. Slight chance of snow, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 44. Low: 26. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.