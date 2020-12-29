Abilene man seriously injured after chase ends in crash in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 29-year-old Abilene man was seriously injured in a Monday-night crash that ended a chase on Old Highway 40 in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said during a pursuit by the Ellis Police Department on the highway, a 1998 Ford Taurus left the roadway to the right, entered the north ditch, then traveled about 400 before hitting a tree and rolling onto the driver’s side, facing west.

The KHP said 29-year-old Kyle L. Williams, of Abilene, was injured and taken to Hays Medical Center. He was driving the Ford Taurus and was the only person injured in the crash. The KHP crash log shows that Williams did not have any passengers in his vehicle when the crash happened.

