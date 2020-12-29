Advertisement

Fire damages south Wichita mobile home

House fire in S. Wichita
House fire in S. Wichita(KWCH)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita fire crews are investigating after an early-morning house fire in south Wichita.

Crews were called to a mobile home on MacArthur, just east of Hydraulic, around 3:30 a.m., Tuesday.

There, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a mobile home.

Neighbors told firefighters one man lives in the home. As of early Tuesday, fire officials weren’t sure if the man was in the home at the time of the fire.

They were not able to do a proper search of the home because of the structural damage caused by the fire.

No word yet on a cause.

