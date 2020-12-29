For many, passage of COVID-19 relief package brings hopeful end to 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While there still could be a few more weeks of waiting before American families and businesses see money expected with the president’s signing of a COVID-19 relief package, for many, the anticipated help is bringing a more hopeful end to 2020. Local and state agencies that will distribute items like Paycheck Protection Program loans, extended unemployment benefits and rental assistance said they’re waiting on the federal government to provide guidance.

Until that comes, there is not much those agencies can do to prepare. However, for heavily-impacted businesses like Wichita’s Crown Uptown Theatre, knowing relief is on the way does provide some comfort. In the COVID-19 relief package is $325 billion for small businesses. Part of that is $15 billion specifically for businesses that include venues for performing arts, like Crown Uptown, the Save Our Stages Act.

“Save Our Stages is the one we’re most looking forward to, cause the (Paycheck Protection Program) is primarily for payroll, and we’ve got tons to pay in rent and utilities,” Crown Uptown Theatre Manager Max Wilson said. “So that money that would come from the Save Our Stages Act, would go toward the essentials.”

Theaters and other large event venues have stood empty for much of the year. Wilson said Crown Upton Theatre has hosted some smaller performances.

“We’re doing a lot of hybrid performances, which is what the majority of our friends in town are doing too,” Wilson said. “S, very limited audiences each night, and then live streaming the majority of our productions.”

Venues with at least 25 percent loss in income are eligible for Save-Our-Stages funds. Those with losses totaling 90 percent or more are first in line. Wilson said the Crown Uptown Theatre would be in the middle of the pack as to when it will be eligible to receive assistance.

“(We) got $19,000 in (Paycheck Protection Program) grant money and we were excluded from a lot of other funding. Especially as a for-profit business, we’re not privy to grants, to donations and things like that,” Wilson said.

With little on the Crown Uptown Theatre’s calendar to start 2021, Wilson said the COVID-19 relief will help venues to keep doors open and lights on until audiences can return.

“It’s been so dark, literally and figuratively. It will be a huge relief,” he said.

