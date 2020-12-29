Advertisement

Kingman group working to ‘Share the Love’ earns Helping Hand

Share the Love 'helpers' in Kingman preparing meals.
Share the Love 'helpers' in Kingman preparing meals.(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - What better way to ‘Share the Love” than with a fresh-out-of-the-oven casserole? The Kingman ‘helpers’ with Share the Love have spent years giving a simple gift that means so much: a warm meal to warm the heart.

“We have given to families that have a newborn. We have given to families that do foster care. We do the shut-ins. If there’s been a death in the family, we take [food] to those people and just those people that need a love touch,” said Colleen Strong.

Sometimes they run into challenges, but they always come out okay.

“It’s amazing. God always provides the help we need. Even when people forget to bring the food they’re supposed to bring, it’s amazing how it works out. We always have enough,” said Carol Young.

KWCH12 and the DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers were thrilled to be part of that, giving them $1,200 to keep the food coming.

That happened in March, then COVID-19 took over.

Eyewitness News this Morning Anchor Natalie Davis caught up with Colleen Strong to talk about how the pandemic impacted their work in Kingman.

“April, May, and June, we bought pre-packaged food and delivered it to our friends, and the money was very well welcome to do all of that,” said Strong. “And then, in July we thought, hey things are looking good, so we went ahead and did our regular meal. And then numbers started changing and Kingman.”

Everything was forced to a halt, but Strong is optimistic about 2021.

