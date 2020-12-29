Koch Arena increasing crowd capacity to 15 percent

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County approved Wichita State University’s request to allow more fans into Charles Koch Arena for men’s and women’s basketball games. The answered request will allow 15 percent capacity in the arena for games moving forward, starting this week. The 15 percent amounts to about 1,500 fans.

Wichita State’s Athletic Department said reserved parking will be in effect for all games and reserved seating will also be in effect for the men’s games. For men’s games, all tickets will be reserved except for student tickets. The athletic department said Wichita State students will have access to 15 percent of their normal 1,000 ticket allotment and students must show their student I.D. at the ticket office on a first-come, first-served basis. Wichita State said at this time, student guest tickets aren’t allowed.

For non-students wanting to attend a game, “priority points will be utilized to determine who has access to the men’s basketball tickets,” the athletic office said. “The Wichita State Ticket Office will reach out to those that qualify.”

At the games, fans five and older will be required to wear masks at all times unless they’re eating or drinking. Concession stands will be open, but the in-seat app won’t be available.

As with the lower capacities previously allowed, social distancing will be enforced and every other row will be available in the arena with a minimum of three seats between parties. For fans entering Koch Arena, the clear bag policy will be in effect for all games.

