Non-emergency line in place to report nuisances over New Year’s Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you have a non-emergency issue such as a noise complaint on the night of New Year’s Eve, you shouldn’t call 911. From 9 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1, the Sedgwick County Emergency Communications non-emergency phone line will be available. You can reach that non-emergency line at 316-290-1011.

“This line functions as an alternative to 9-1-1 and is meant to receive calls for nonemergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property; examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excessive noise, or fireworks,” Sedgwick County explained.

Then the non-emergency line is there to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that can block emergency calls from getting through. The county said if someone does call 911 with a non-emergency in the four-hour window spanning New Year’s Eve into the first hour of the New Year, they’ll be transferred to the non-emergency line.

