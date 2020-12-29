Advertisement

Rain, wintry mix possible Wednesday morning

Showers will continue overnight with another chance for a rain/snow mix early Wednesday.
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The chance for rain and a rain/snow mix will continue into Wednesday morning for south central Kansas.

Tonight, showers will end for most of the state, but they will continue for south central Kansas, including Wichita, overnight. We could even get a few storms at times. Lows across the state will drop into the 20s and 30s.

By early Wednesday morning, rain could mix with some sleet in south central Kansas. This won’t last long, turning back to rain by about 8 a.m. Showers will be possible through about noon. The rest of the state will be dry. Highs will reach the 30s for most of the state.

We’ll get a break from rain and snow through most of the day Thursday, but another round is on the way for Thursday evening. This will move in from the southeast, starting as a rain/snow mix in south central Kansas around 9 p.m. Thursday. This will turn into snow overnight, taking over most of central and eastern Kansas into Friday morning. This will taper off Friday afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 30s through the New Year, but we’ll have a sunny sky with highs in the 40s for the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and a few storms. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Early morning sleet/rain mix then mostly cloudy. N 10-25; gusty. High: 39.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 21.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with rain/snow mix in the evening. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. High: 39.

Fri: High: 34 Low: 26 Snow in the morning, then decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

